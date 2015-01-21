Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Louis C.K. Quotes for Every Stage of Your Life

Louis C.K. Quotes for Every Stage of Your Life
Oldie, but a goodie!

Funny Or Die broke down some of C.K.’s best standup bits, lines of dialogue, interview snippets, and talk show appearances into different stages of the human lifespan.

Check out the the article here!

Posted on Jan 21, 2015
