Carlos Melegrito

Reading

Carlos Melegrito
Carlos Melegrito
  • Save
Reading app ios typography
Download color palette

I was originally trying to make a Safari-reader type thing for iOS, but Apple announced Safari Reader for the upcoming iOS 5 update, so now, this design is headed straight to the graveyard.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 10, 2011
Carlos Melegrito
Carlos Melegrito

More by Carlos Melegrito

View profile
    • Like