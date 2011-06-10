Drew Smith

Boxcar Replacement

boxcar notification app
With the whole idea of Notification Center, I thought I would give Boxcar another go. It's a great idea but the App icon is not so great, so I tried making my own. I have a few ideas, but these icons are my current state of progress.

Any criticism, critique or advice is welcomed and most adored.

Posted on Jun 10, 2011
