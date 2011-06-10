Q Manning

Brewski*Me Landing Page from Rocksauce Studios

Brewski*Me Landing Page from Rocksauce Studios beer wood foam froth inset gold amber emboss deboss icon website landing page rocksauce star eclat leather script
http://rocksaucestudios.com/brewskime

Brewski*Me, branded as The Beer Drinking App, is a social drinking app for the iPhone built around discovering new beers, sharing your opinions and having a damn good time with frothy, delicious beverages!

This shot is from our landing page for the application, which hit the iTunes App Store today. We're very proud.

