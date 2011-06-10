Travis Swicegood

New Red

Travis Swicegood
Travis Swicegood
  • Save
New Red design colors web
Download color palette

Tweaked the warning red a bit. The original red seemed too overpowering. I think this fits better with the colors and isn't quite as in-your-face.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 10, 2011
Travis Swicegood
Travis Swicegood

More by Travis Swicegood

View profile
    • Like