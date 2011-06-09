Want a Drink?

Ok, so I've been working for Water Depot, a company which offers, among other things, pre-paid water packages for their purified fill stations. So for instance, you pay 30 dollars and receive 244 litres of water on account, allowing you to fill an 18 ltr jug 12 times, or whatever size of jug you want. By far, the single greatest challenge is effectively illustrating to people how the packages work, and the value in purchasing a larger package. I've gone through 5 revisions of a printed menu, and have recently started working on an entirely digital version, using only HTML, CSS and a scooch of javascript, designed from the ground up for iPad, and you can play around with it right here.

I'd really love to hear some feedback and criticism on this, from design, to UX, to coding best practices. I really want to get this one right!