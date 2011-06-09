Stan Grabowski

The Spectacle Emporium

I designed this logo for my dad who has been an optician for 34 years. He's marketing himself as the "Last Old Fashioned Optician" with old time customer service. He's wanting to stand out in comparison against the fast-as-an-hour conveyor belt treatment, and service staff that have little or no experience.

Posted on Jun 9, 2011
