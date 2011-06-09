Dani Ward

What Cancer Cannot Do - Final Color Palette

A final update of the previous color scheme. I realized I was missing a color and added the brown. Also tweaked the other colors to go better together. They look slightly odd as RGB, but you know how that goes. The blue hues are darker in print, as I want them to be.

Now to move into sketching and laying out the posters!

Posted on Jun 9, 2011
