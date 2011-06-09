Tiffany Smith

BRPC - Just a Tasty Corner

Tiffany Smith
Tiffany Smith
Hire Me
  • Save
BRPC - Just a Tasty Corner web texture non-profit navigation green blue
Download color palette

Just a little peek at the side bar navigation of a site I'm working on this week. Waiting to hear back from the client on this first draft ...

View all tags
Posted on Jun 9, 2011
Tiffany Smith
Tiffany Smith
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Tiffany Smith

View profile
    • Like