Melanie Matthews

More dinosaurs!

Melanie Matthews
Melanie Matthews
  • Save
More dinosaurs! dinosaurs illustration
Download color palette

Stegosaurus looks unphased by Allosaurus's big teeth. Parasaurolophus, (not pachycelaphosaurus, sorry) is concerned since he is from the Cretaceous period and not the Jurassic period.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 9, 2011
Melanie Matthews
Melanie Matthews

More by Melanie Matthews

View profile
    • Like