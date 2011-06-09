Contact Congress Letter Icons

Morgan Allan Knutson

Morgan Allan Knutson
Morgan Allan Knutson
We're launching a new feature soon that enables you to send custom and very easily made letters to your legislators. We provide you with one-click clippings to populate your letter with legislation info, campaign contributions, and other super relevant stuff.

These icons represent 3 different types of custom letters that you can send to your Senators and Representatives (generic, approval, opposing).

Posted on Jun 9, 2011
