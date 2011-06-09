Melanie Matthews

PIRATES!

pirates illustration dragon ship ocean
Hi Dribbble! I haven't posted in forever, I'm really sorry! But now I'm allowed to show snippets of a huge project I worked on late last year! I did around 30 illustrations, this is a peek at the pirate themed one.

Posted on Jun 9, 2011
