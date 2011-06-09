kellianderson

Yes!

kellianderson
kellianderson
  • Save
Yes!
Download color palette

Working on a little magnifying slider thing to make choices in a game. Wonder if this makes sense? Supposed to be easy to use for kids…

9ba348b710b2c1c3cb2420a77c7dcedf
Rebound of
Magnifying slider
By kellianderson
Posted on Jun 9, 2011
kellianderson
kellianderson

More by kellianderson

View profile
    • Like