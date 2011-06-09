Jared MacPherson

Igloo

Jared MacPherson
Jared MacPherson
  • Save
Igloo website icons buttons plumbheavy
Download color palette

Working on a website for a series of prebuilt homes. The alignment issues will be fixed in code. ;)

View all tags
Posted on Jun 9, 2011
Jared MacPherson
Jared MacPherson

More by Jared MacPherson

View profile
    • Like