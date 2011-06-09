Jacqui Oakley

"I Put a Spell on You"- process 2a & b

hand-lettering typography illustration exotica music album cover
Linear for my upcoming DesignersMX mix. The artwork is inspired by Exotica album covers http://lpcoverlover.com/?s=exotica & of course, It'll be my dark jungle voodoo mix. I'm thinking black background with bright clashing oranges & greens on top. This is a rebound from option 1. Love to hear what you think.

