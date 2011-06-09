Jacqui Oakley

"I Put a Spell on You"- process 1

"I Put a Spell on You"- process 1 hand-lettering typography illustration illustrations jacqui oakley type design process sketch linear exotica music album cover designersmx
Linear for my upcoming DesignersMX mix. The artwork is inspired by Exotica album covers http://lpcoverlover.com/category/exotica/page/2 & of course, It'll be my dark jungle voodoo mix. I'm thinking black background with bright clashing oranges & greens on top. I'll rebound my other two options. Love to hear what you think.

