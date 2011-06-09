Blake Allen

NEW Paramore

paramore agency nashville company brand design logo icon
Just launched the redesign/rebrand of Paramore! It's been almost a year in the making and I'm pretty stoked to see this thing live.

Check it: http://Paramore.is/live

Posted on Jun 9, 2011
