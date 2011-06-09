dannpetty.com v5 - picking up the scraps

🎟️Designers, last chance! Learn how to design for accessibility with Cat Noone & the Stark team in our next live & interactive Crash Course! Get tickets now. 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
in the works.
the basis behind the new site is to prove some points about the thoughts on web "rules." to hopefully inspire clients and other designers unique ways to start creating sites. the site will indeed be all over the place, but filled with inspirational nuggets and my journey from project to project.