Joshua Bullock

Tech Tribe C

Joshua Bullock
Joshua Bullock
Hire Me
  • Save
Tech Tribe C experimental type tribal vector
Download color palette

Went ahead and vectored the "C". Enjoying the look of that character the best and will probably revisit the other letters with larger blocks of black inking.

7a411e5e56e6126b8c984a9d05f94799
Rebound of
Tribal Tech Type
By Joshua Bullock
View all tags
Posted on Jun 9, 2011
Joshua Bullock
Joshua Bullock
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Joshua Bullock

View profile
    • Like