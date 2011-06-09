Armstrong.Core.Arm Sections Armstrong.Core.Arm Sections V0.X D

Travis Swicegood

Decided to ditch the original theme and tweak the ReadTheDocs.org theme instead. I think this color scheme looks a lot better and the layout is much better. They did a good job with it. :-)

Travis Swicegood
Jun 9, 2011
