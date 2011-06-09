The logo I'm working on.

Shebzo is the construction company.

My conceptual thinking behind this logo based on 4 milestones:

1. Honeycomb.

It is the one of the Natures greatest construction wonders.

A Hexagonal structure uses the least material to create solid strong construction.

2. Wrench.

One of humans powerful tools often used in construction building.

3. Nut Screw.

Also has the hexagonal shape like the honeycomb.

It provides safety to the construction.

4. Unique "S" mark as company name initial

Still WIP, curreantly on type and color selection and tweaks.