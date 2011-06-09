Derek Ballard // CONDUIT

Cottonwood Cyclery Logo

Logo redesign for Cottonwood Cyclery. This is not final. Though not accurate, I like the how the lines used for measuring look on the chain. I will eventually include spaces between links for a more print friendly representation.

Posted on Jun 9, 2011
