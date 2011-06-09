Max Steenbergen

Wii U Controller

Max Steenbergen
Max Steenbergen
  • Save
Wii U Controller nintendo wii u controller icon wii u
Download color palette

Only just announced, but I couldn't resist. I'm anxious to actually owning it.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 9, 2011
Max Steenbergen
Max Steenbergen

More by Max Steenbergen

View profile
    • Like