Medieval flag personal logo [WIP]

Medieval flag personal logo [WIP] flag medieval logo cloth wood gold seam blue stitch
This is my work in progress personal logo. I've got inspiration from the old medieval flags...
I'm quite happy with the cloth, but I have to work a lot on the golden bar. I also have to texturize and improve the "3D-ish" aspect of the flag.

I would love to hear your thoughts and criticism! :D

Posted on Jun 9, 2011
