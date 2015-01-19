Edoardo Birbini

Redesign for Levante's web site

Edoardo Birbini
Edoardo Birbini
  • Save
Redesign for Levante's web site edoardo birbini ux designer nachosdesign redesign levante
Download color palette

This is a fresh redesign for website of Levante's group! I've used gold for transmit an idea of elegancy and luxury and for resume the tint of photo treatment!

View all tags
Posted on Jan 19, 2015
Edoardo Birbini
Edoardo Birbini

More by Edoardo Birbini

View profile
    • Like