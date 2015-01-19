Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Andrew McKay

Android - Health App

Android - Health App health app app sports stats graph data fitness material design ui profile android
A stats page for a health app I have been working on and updating with material design elements.

Posted on Jan 19, 2015
Mobile Designer. Head of design @Insight Timer 🤙🏾
