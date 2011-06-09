Awaken Design Company

White Pine Patriot 3

White Pine Patriot 3 web web design website old texture wood red dark black grey awaken awaken design company
Version 3 and probably the final that we're going to go with for this site!

REALLY stoked on this layout, colors, textures and all around feel. Just wait 'til you see it in full size, it look ridiculous!

