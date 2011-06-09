Thousand Wires Sign In Screen

David Brooks

David Brooks
David Brooks
I've been tweaking the sign in page for my forthcoming app, Thousand Wires, and this is what I came up with. The sign in and create an account buttons toggle the appropriate forms.

Posted on Jun 9, 2011
David Brooks
David Brooks

