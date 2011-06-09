Elias Keppens

Youtube icon

Elias Keppens
Elias Keppens
  • Save
Youtube icon icon icons ios retina display apple iphone
Download color palette

Simple Youtube icon I made again while taking a pause from studieng. Quite simple again, hope you like it though!

View all tags
Posted on Jun 9, 2011
Elias Keppens
Elias Keppens

More by Elias Keppens

View profile
    • Like