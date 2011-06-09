Hero Design Studio

Digital preview of our New York Art Print

Digital preview of our New York Art Print
Printing this today! 12" x 12" three color silkscreened art print. Easily framed in those awesome and inexpensive album cover frames.

Follow us on twitter for process photos, if you wish http://twitter.com/herodesign

Rebound of
New York
By Hero Design Studio
