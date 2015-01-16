Kevin Kurtovich

Agios Nikolaos (Saint Nicolas)

Agios Nikolaos (Saint Nicolas) illustration strokes lines simple inspiration color 3 color print poster
Agios Nikolaos (engl.: Saint Nicolas) in Kavala. A really beautiful church with a rich history. It will be a part of a bigger project called 'Rebranding my City'.

I'm still playing with different color combinations and stroke widths :)

Posted on Jan 16, 2015
