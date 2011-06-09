Tyler Deeb

Screen Shot 2011 06 09 At 10.41.27 Am

logo publisher logo
a logo for Southerns up and coming publishing branch. the logo will primarily be seen very small on the bind of books, so i had to keep it simple.

Posted on Jun 9, 2011
