Juani Ruiz Echazú

Wanna dribbble? (look inside)

Juani Ruiz Echazú
Juani Ruiz Echazú
  • Save
Wanna dribbble? (look inside) wanna dribbble invite omg blog header post
Download color palette

Sooooooooooo, I've finally decided to launch my blog -- the one I've started designing on october.

Those who wanna dribbble, here's what you gotta do: http://unlayered.com/journal/wanna-dribbble/

Those who don't, like my blog? Logo was made by my buddy Aaron Moody :)

View all tags
Posted on Jun 9, 2011
Juani Ruiz Echazú
Juani Ruiz Echazú

More by Juani Ruiz Echazú

View profile
    • Like