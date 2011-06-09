Joel Glovier

Pocket Brochure Timeline

Working on a new piece of print collateral at CURE. It's a "pocket brochure" inspired by some Starbucks pieces (format only) and the intent is to have a piece of general collateral to introduce people to CURE (general info).

This is the timeline graphic for the brochure.

Posted on Jun 9, 2011
