Geri Coady

Retro Portrait

Geri Coady
Geri Coady
  • Save
Retro Portrait retro illustration painted vintage cartoon
Download color palette

Work in progress. Trying out a couple of different colouring styles. I'm going to paint it in Photoshop and give it more dimension than the previous style caricatures I've been doing.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 9, 2011
Geri Coady
Geri Coady

More by Geri Coady

View profile
    • Like