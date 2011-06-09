Noel Tock

Omakase

Noel Tock
Noel Tock
  • Save
Omakase wordpress ui control panel dashboard selector admin texture wood color picker layout css css3 hover
Download color palette

Originally a control panel for our framework, but we decided to go with the native UI instead (would have looked too silly otherwise tbh).

Noel Tock
Noel Tock
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Noel Tock

View profile
    • Like