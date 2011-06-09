bxp QR code

Martin Jordan

Martin Jordan
Martin Jordan
Please give this code a try: Point your smartphone running a QR reader on the screen. Due to its error correction a 30% deterioration tolerance is given and allows the integration of our ‘bxp’ wordmark.

The code will be printed on our business cards and lead to the mobile version of our website.

Posted on Jun 9, 2011
Martin Jordan
Martin Jordan

