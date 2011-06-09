Archive icon

Yaroslav Patrikeev

One more icon for internal service. Designed it in 20 minutes :) Actual size at the bottom. Just for the experiment I've scaled it x2 and x4.

Btw, how do you handle with strokes and effects scaling in Photoshop? Do you scale them? How? Open question for me.

Posted on Jun 9, 2011
