Jorge Pedret

Mom Dribbble Shot 2

Jorge Pedret
Jorge Pedret
  • Save
Mom Dribbble Shot 2 cooq typography illustration vintage tease bebas neue
Download color palette

Another part of the same illustration that shows parts of the text. Any suggestions?

D7b8539a8125c766e3a2e098027a1331
Rebound of
Mom Who Loves to Cook
By Jorge Pedret
View all tags
Posted on Jun 9, 2011
Jorge Pedret
Jorge Pedret

More by Jorge Pedret

View profile
    • Like