Jorge Pedret

Mom Who Loves to Cook

Jorge Pedret
Jorge Pedret
  • Save
Mom Who Loves to Cook cooq vintage illustration retro mom cook sketchbook pro cbp photoshop
Download color palette

See the full size version

Trying to achieve a cartoonish vintage style for this shot. Learned a couple of really nice tricks in Photoshop, totally worth the time put into it.

I drew this lady in a trip to Victoria in Vancouver Island, and I rescued it from the pile of forgotten papers for a small project I'm working on.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 9, 2011
Jorge Pedret
Jorge Pedret

More by Jorge Pedret

View profile
    • Like