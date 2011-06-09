Dmitry Novikov

Radial Brushed metal button

Radial Brushed metal button icon illustrator vector metal
Trying draw full vector icon in new (old) apple icon style.
All done in illustrator with 2 layers.

Posted on Jun 9, 2011
