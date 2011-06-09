Maxime De Greve ✈

Laye.rs iPad App

Laye.rs iPad App objective iphone sdk ipad layers coffee newspaper magazine
This is the iPad app I'm designing and developing for Laye.rs (my graduate project)

It works like the main page at Laye.rs, browse student works like a newspaper.

Posted on Jun 9, 2011
