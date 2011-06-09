Drew Hoffman

The Charmer Foundation Poster

The Charmer Foundation Poster charmer poster microphone charity foundation
Poster for The Charmer Foundation charity event. My best friend past away over a year ago and in late April we held a charity event in his name. He was a Legendary person and I wish everyone could have met him.

Posted on Jun 9, 2011
