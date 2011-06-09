Tammy Hart

Icon Navigation

Tammy Hart
Tammy Hart
  • Save
Icon Navigation navigation icons dark website web design
Download color palette

An all new website for SlackBow, a unique piece of athletic equipment. We had a lot of nav items to cover for a website that only sells one product. I redid this navigation 3 times before I settled on this design.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 9, 2011
Tammy Hart
Tammy Hart

More by Tammy Hart

View profile
    • Like