Throwbbback (from the fine art days)

I don't have much artwork from when I was 15... the digital age hadn't boomed as much as it has now, but this is what I used to do best... this is a crop from a 20" x 30" artboard filled edge to edge, fully rendered.

After 8 or 9 2B pencils and 46 hours of later, this is what it turned out to be. I really enjoyed it despite the drain it took on my back!