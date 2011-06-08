Mathieu Beaulieu

YellowDog - PaperToy Model

YellowDog - PaperToy Model cartoon design illustration dog drawing paper toy picture photo
A design I did for a paper toy exhibition.
I hope you like it!

For more infos/images about this project:
http://www.paper-toy.fr/phidias-gold-paper-toy-show-11/

Template:
http://www.paper-toy.fr/wp-content/uploads/2011/08/Blog_Paper_Toy_papertoy_Phidias_Gold_Mathieu_Beaulieu_template.pdf

Posted on Jun 8, 2011
Hi, Here's my stuff. Enjoy!
