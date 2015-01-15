Luís Favas

Luis Favas logo, version 2015

Luís Favas
Luís Favas
Hire Me
  • Save
Luis Favas logo, version 2015 logo redesign blue orange script
Download color palette

Every year I retouch my logo, this is the 2015 version.
Because now I'm working in Bulgaria, I added my name written in cyrillic.

View all tags
Posted on Jan 15, 2015
Luís Favas
Luís Favas
Art Director & Teacher
Hire Me

More by Luís Favas

View profile
    • Like