Logo design Concept "Localization Station Vol.2"

Sasha Turischev for Zajno Crew
Logo design Concept "Localization Station Vol.2" clean monster modern game logotype icon ufo localization branding logo animation gif
What's up, my friends?

We're fine. Today we've finished developing of the next version of the logo for "Localization Station". Now there are not two members in team but three already . After all , six hands is better than two :)

Attention to detail - is its essential part. And with the help of @YaroFlasher perseverance and professionalism, our purple guy cut the milky way by his spaceship. Thanks a lot. I do not know what I'd do without you :)

Rebound of
Branding design concept "Localization Station Vol.1"
By Sasha Turischev
Posted on Jan 15, 2015
