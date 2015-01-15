Logo design Concept "Localization Station Vol.2"

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
What's up, my friends?
We're fine. Today we've finished developing of the next version of the logo for "Localization Station". Now there are not two members in team but three already . After all , six hands is better than two :)
Attention to detail - is its essential part. And with the help of @YaroFlasher perseverance and professionalism, our purple guy cut the milky way by his spaceship. Thanks a lot. I do not know what I'd do without you :)
Press "L" to show some love!
Don’t forget to follow Zajno on social media and feel free to drop us a line:
Website | TheGrid | Twitter | Instagram | Medium