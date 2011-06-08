Ryan Hudson-Peralta

Incentive Track #1 + #2

Ryan Hudson-Peralta
Ryan Hudson-Peralta
  • Save
Incentive Track #1 + #2 client logo incentive track graph blue grey
Download color palette

This is the logo the client ended up choosing, basically a mix between the two logos.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 8, 2011
Ryan Hudson-Peralta
Ryan Hudson-Peralta

More by Ryan Hudson-Peralta

View profile
    • Like