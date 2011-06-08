Dennis P Kramer

Ok, yet another attempt at a new monogram for myself, which I still vouch is way harder than making something for a client. I am actually liking this one a lot, though am not sure if the "D" is totally legible anymore. The octagon also gives it a bit of a Dharma Initiative look, which, frankly, I am indifferent about.

Jun 8, 2011
